JKBOSE ends syllabus concession for class 10 to 12th students

Srinagar, Apr 14: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has withdrawn the relaxation in syllabus to the students from 10th to 12th class given over the past two years on account of COVID-19.
The relaxation was given to the students for the last two years after educational institutions faced prolonged closure.
The notification in this regard was issued by the Director Academics in JK Board, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer.
“It is notified for the information of all stakeholders that all the concessions and relaxations which were being given to students previously due to COVID-19 Pandemic, for sitting in various Board Examinations are hereby withdrawn,” the notice reads.
Last year, the JK BOSE announced 40 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual and biannual 2020-21 examinations.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to students in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as a “onetime measure.”
However, the JK Board has now notified the students that henceforth all the Board examinations will be conducted as per the actual scheme of examination, without any relaxation of “whatsoever nature.”