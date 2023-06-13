JKBOSE revises results for 379 more students

Srinagar, June 13: In a fresh development, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the results for 379 students who were previously declared as “failed” in the original result gazette released last week. Late last night, the board issued a notification, revealing significant changes in the exam outcomes of more students who had applied for rechecking.
Of the 379 revised results, 30 have achieved distinctions, while others have secured first or second divisions. As many as 60 students have experienced no alteration in their results, while others have seen a decrease in the number of subjects in which they failed compared to the previous gazette.
This update follows a major rectification that occurred yesterday, wherein 165 students who were deemed as failing to qualify in all subjects. However, the revised annual regular results have reclassified these students as distinction holders. The ‘gross errors’ in the gazette have evoked anger amongst the student community, many alleging that JKBOSE was ‘dangerously careless’ in its conduct. Some demanded that the BOSE must fix the responsibility and punish those responsible for the major errors.
The revised results come in the wake of a demonstration held by a group of 12th standard students in Srinagar. The students protested against the discrepancies in the results announced by the JKBOSE, specifically raising concerns about students from a few schools being marked as absent for the practical papers, resulting in they being declared as 'reappear' candidates.
Prof (Dr) Parikshat Singh Manhas, the Chairman of JKBOSE, commented on the issue of accountability, stating that the board has its own "internal mechanism" to investigate the errors' origins. He affirmed that the board has been holding meetings to delve into the matter since morning. Expressing that such an incident should not have occurred, Manhas assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the error. “The BOSE will provide further information to the public once a thorough investigation has been completed,” he said.