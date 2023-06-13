JKBOSE revises results for 379 more students

Of the 379 revised results, 30 have achieved distinctions, while others have secured first or second divisions. As many as 60 students have experienced no alteration in their results, while others have seen a decrease in the number of subjects in which they failed compared to the previous gazette.

This update follows a major rectification that occurred yesterday, wherein 165 students who were deemed as failing to qualify in all subjects. However, the revised annual regular results have reclassified these students as distinction holders. The ‘gross errors’ in the gazette have evoked anger amongst the student community, many alleging that JKBOSE was ‘dangerously careless’ in its conduct. Some demanded that the BOSE must fix the responsibility and punish those responsible for the major errors.