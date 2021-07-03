JKBOSE suspends facilities to seven Kashmir pvt schools over violation of orders, 'harassment' to parents

Srinagar, July 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has suspended all the board related facilities for academic session 2020-2021 of seven private schools in Kashmir over non-implementation of orders by government and “harassment” to parents.
As per an order issued by Joint Secretary JKBOSE, the Registration Returns (PR and Permission-cum-Admission (PCA) forms for classes 10-13 have been suspended in favour of Iqbal Memorial Institute (Boys & Girls Wings) Bemina, Srinagar; Holy Faith Presentation School, Canal Avenue, Rawalpora Srinagar; Hat Trick Public School Zakura Srinagar; Tiny Hearts School Tengpora, Bye-Pass Srinagar; Green Valley Educational Institute, Illahi Bagh Buchpora Srinagar; JK Public School Humhama Budgam and Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, Raj Bagh Srinagar.
The action by the JKBOSE comes after directions by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir for non-implementation of the orders by the government and the Fee Fixation Committee and "harrassment of parents" by the said private schools, the order said.
As per the order, the facilities shall remain suspended till the schools furnish NOCs from the Director School Education Kashmir.
“Accordingly, all the concerned are directed not to entertain any affairs of the above schools, till further instructions from this office,” the order reads.