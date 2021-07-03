JKBOSE suspends facilities to seven Kashmir pvt schools over violation of orders, 'harassment' to parents

Srinagar, July 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has suspended all the board related facilities for academic session 2020-2021 of seven private schools in Kashmir over non-implementation of orders by government and “harassment” to parents.

As per an order issued by Joint Secretary JKBOSE, the Registration Returns (PR and Permission-cum-Admission (PCA) forms for classes 10-13 have been suspended in favour of Iqbal Memorial Institute (Boys & Girls Wings) Bemina, Srinagar; Holy Faith Presentation School, Canal Avenue, Rawalpora Srinagar; Hat Trick Public School Zakura Srinagar; Tiny Hearts School Tengpora, Bye-Pass Srinagar; Green Valley Educational Institute, Illahi Bagh Buchpora Srinagar; JK Public School Humhama Budgam and Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, Raj Bagh Srinagar.

The action by the JKBOSE comes after directions by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir for non-implementation of the orders by the government and the Fee Fixation Committee and "harrassment of parents" by the said private schools, the order said.