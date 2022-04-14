JKBOSE withdraws syllabus relaxation for class 10-12 students in exams

Srinagar, April 14: With resumption of offline classes at the schools amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has withdrawn the relaxation provided to the students in the annual board examinations of classes 10-12 over the past few years.
The relaxation was given to the students for appearing in their examination during Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years when educational institutions faced prolonged closure.
A notification issued by Director Academics in J&K Board of School Education, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer confirmed that the concessions and relaxations which were being given to students due to COVID-19 for sitting in various board examinations had been withdrawn.
The Board has informed the students that henceforth all the examinations will be conducted as per the actual scheme of examination, without any relaxation of whatsoever nature.