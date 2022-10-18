JKCEGA holds meet

Srinagar, Oct 18: A meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Graduate Engineering Associations, an amalgam of all engineering associations, was held at JKCEGA office Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Er Nasir Amin, President JKCEGA , Er Firdous Bhat, President JKMEGA ,Er Pirzada Hidayatullah Gen Secy JKEEGA wherein all issues especially non implementation of ACP and grade pay of 4260 faced by engineering cadre of different departments were discussed threadbare.
The participants expressed serious concerns on non implementation of ACP and pay anomaly of Junior Engineers which has been pending for more than a decade.
It was further briefed that cabinet has already given a nod for implementation of ACP viz a viz Engineering Services and State Administrative Services. However
ironically ACP has been implemented only for KAS/KPS whereas it has yet to see light of the day for engineering services.
The JAC sought intervention of Lieutenant Governor and worthy Chief Secretary so that justice is delivered to the engineering cadre who are the real architects of governance.