JKCEGA pays gratitude to Govt for settling issues of engineers

Srinagar: A meeting of J&KCEGA was conveyed under the chair of President Er.Nasir Amin. In the meeting highest gratitude was paid to the leadership of Principal Secretary to Government Shailendra Kumar (IAS) for his marvelous and sharp handling of PWD (R&B).

Er. Nasir Amin described that words would fall short to thank Shailendra Kumar enough for achieving a remarkable milestone by regularization of Assistant Engineers from 2001 till 2013 in one go.

It was recognized that this has been a major road block in the progression of Engineers down the line and at a certain point it was perceived almost impossible to cut across this impediment but Shailendra Kumar, his HR section headed by Additional Secretary to Government ShahidSaleem and his team fashioned this hopeless situation to its logical end.

“Now it does not seem far off when regularization will be a normal affair as has been promised by Shailendra Kumar. On the other hand, the online payment initiation was termed a game changer towards attaining the transparency and providing dignity to Engineers. All the engineers of R&B were advised to completely follow it and make it a success,” a statement read.