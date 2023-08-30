JKCEGA shocked over  Gurmeet Singh’s death

Srinagar, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineers' and Graduates' Association (JKCEGA) has expressed shock over the untimely and unnatural death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh, a press release said.
Er Nasir Amin President JKCEGA and E. Mudassir Untoo General Secretary expressed deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Er Gurmeet Singh. His untimely and shocking passing has left us all in disbelief and sorrow, they said.
Er Gurmeet Singh's exceptional dedication, hard work, and honesty as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Roads and Buildings Department were truly remarkable. “He was not just an officer; he was an embodiment of excellence and integrity in his profession. His commitment to his duties and his remarkable contributions to engineering projects will always be remembered,”the press release said.