JKCEGA welcomes regularisation of 70 Xens in R&B Department

The statement said that the association expresses its gratitude to Principal Secretary, PWD (R&B) Shalinder Kumar and Additional Secretary R&B (HRM) along with the entire HRM team for expediting the process of regularisation of the adhoc promotions. It said that the order was in continuation to the previous series of regularisation orders where 29 Incharge Chief Engineers and equivalent number of Incharge Superintending Engineers were confirmed in their substantive grades.

“There has been significant progress in the last two years in the regularisation of incharge placements made over the decades. Adhocism is a menace and this menace had plagued the engineering services at large. It has ruined the career of the thousands of engineers in the past who were placed on the higher posts on stop-gap basis but never confirmed till their superannuation and even some could not see the harness of their hard work till their death,” the statement said. It said that while expressing gratitude for addressing the decades-old menace of adhocism, the association urges on the HRM wing of the R&B to expedite the process of regularisation of Incharge Assistant Engineers which was the most critical and most important phase of their services and subsequent finalisation of the seniority of Assistant Engineer cadre.