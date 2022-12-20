JKCPRS holds introductory session

Srinagar, Dec 20: J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development (JKCPRS) in collaboration with J&K Students Association on Tuesday conducted a virtual interactive session here on Legislative Assistant to Member Parliament (LAMP Fellowship).
According to a press note, LAMP Fellowship is one of its kind in the country where the fellows are provided with the opportunity to be guided by a Member of Parliament and witness various processes of policy. The webinar was inaugurated for the audience by the J&K Students Association National Convener and Founder of J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development Nasir Kuehami with the welcome address.
Two Current LAMP Fellows Adnan Yusuf Bhat and Kashviverma were the key note speakers for the Session. The duo speakers are currently working under LAMP Fellowship for the year 2021 - 2022. They talked in detail about the application process, eligibility criteria, role of LAMP fellows and other aspects of Fellowship. Both the Speakers answered various queries asked by the aspirants during the Session.
Adnan Bhat who is currently LAMP Fellow with Lok Sabha Member Manish Tewari apprised the participants that sandidates from any background like engineering, economics, commerce, arts, law, history, Journalism, public policy, etc. anyone can apply and is eligible to apply for the Fellowship.
Kashvi Verma, who is currently working as LAMP Fellow with Raj sabha Member Dr John Brittas provided a candid insight into the fellowship. While addressing participants she said that, to be selected in the Fellowship program, one needs to prove enough interest and understanding in legislative policy, which is measured through the application process.
The Session was joined by Youth Leader Waheed Rehman Para, who had been invited for Australia- India Youth Dialogue which is a track two young leaders dialogue besides spoken at Multiple National and International Forums including SAARC emerging leaders Programme at Nepal and has availed several of prestigious fellowships.
Danish Iqbal, Youth Leader and Additional spokesperson of J&K National Conference speaking on the Occasion said that, “I think it’s important that we realise the importance of legislative processes.” A variety of problems that surround our world could be solved if laws are drafted that cater to the subtleties of such problems. LAMP is a great opportunity to learn the process of law making and it inculcates a sense of duty amongst the young students, he emphasized.
Nasir Khuehami, Chairman of J&K centre for peace, research and sustainable development impressed upon the participants to to apply for the fellowship. He told participants that this fellowship provide you opportunity to work with people from different walks of life and various regions of India. He said that Adnan who is presently working with LAMP Fellow with Manish Tewari has brought a phenomenal change and every aspiring Kashmiri can do that; with Fellowship like these, if every step in this Fellowship is followed carefully". He said LAMP fellowship is a bumper package of learning, re-learning and honing your skills.
National Spokesperson of J&K Students Association Ummar Jamal said, “Since the Applications for the LAMP Fellowship (Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament) for 2022-23, for young Indians, to learn law-making and public policy, have now opened,.The fellowship provides invaluable exposure and serves as a launch pad for future careers in management, law, public policy, journalism, Jamal added.