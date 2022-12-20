JKCPRS holds introductory session

According to a press note, LAMP Fellowship is one of its kind in the country where the fellows are provided with the opportunity to be guided by a Member of Parliament and witness various processes of policy. The webinar was inaugurated for the audience by the J&K Students Association National Convener and Founder of J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development Nasir Kuehami with the welcome address.

Two Current LAMP Fellows Adnan Yusuf Bhat and Kashviverma were the key note speakers for the Session. The duo speakers are currently working under LAMP Fellowship for the year 2021 - 2022. They talked in detail about the application process, eligibility criteria, role of LAMP fellows and other aspects of Fellowship. Both the Speakers answered various queries asked by the aspirants during the Session.