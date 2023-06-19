JKCSF demands festival-special holidays for working women

Srinagar, June 19: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has demanded festival-special holiday package for working class women both in Govt and private sector.
In a statement JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said on the special occasions of big festivals like Eid Women have to do much work in their households as such they need extra time and energy to meet the needs of the festivals. Chairman Wani said especially on the Eid occasion women have to do much work in homes and to see the home matters, and children in the house.