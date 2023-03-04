JKCSF expresses concern over deteriorating air quality in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 4: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum has expressed serious concern over the deterioration of air quality in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir, In a statement, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Chairman of the Society said that after studying news reports, based on the studies and experiments of experts, the deterioration of air has become a concern for one and all because Kashmir is environmentally sensitive to pollution and the consequences thereof if remedial measures are not taken in time by the stakeholders.