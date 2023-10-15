JKCSF holds meeting

According to a press release, in the meeting leaders of JKCSF gave their suggestions for organising a one day round table conference on how to overcome social evils like drug addiction, moral degradation, alarming increase in family disputes and suicide cases in J&K besides enriching communal harmony.

The leaders decided that this conference will be held on October 25 here . The leaders finalised all the necessary arrangements for making this conference successful and fruitful . Chairman JKCSF Qayoom Wani urged upon all the leaders, executive members of JKCSF to ensure their presence well in time and shoulder their responsibilities with discipline and commitment. Those who attended the meeting included Fayaz Andrabi ,Nusrat Ahmad Beigh,Haji Farooq Ahmad Lone,Mohammad Suliman Bhat,Ghulam Qadir Dar ,Mohammad Akbar Mir , Muzaffer Ahmad Beigh, and Mir Fayaz.