JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 12 J&K districts

He said that a medium danger avalanche was likely to occur above 2000 to 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and Rajouri districts during the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” he said.