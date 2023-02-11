JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 12 J&K districts

Srinagar, Feb 11: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Saturday issued an avalanche warning for several districts in the Union Territory, advising people against venturing out into the avalanche-prone areas.
An official of JKDMA said that a low-danger avalanche was likely to occur above 2200 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam and Ramban during the next 24 hours.
He said that a medium danger avalanche was likely to occur above 2000 to 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and Rajouri districts during the next 24 hours.
“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” he said.