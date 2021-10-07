JKECC condemns teachers' killing; educational institutions to observe black day tomorrow

Srinagar, October 07: President, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC) and Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association on behalf of the entire employees’ fraternity on Thursday condemned the killings of teachers and other civilians in the past couple of days.
Shah Fayaz, in a statement, said that it is very unfortunate and a stain to humanity that “our brothers and sisters are being killed, which is totally inhumane.”
Shah, on behalf of JKECC, termed the killings as barbaric and offered his condolences to bereaved families in this time of grief. “It is unfortunate that our innocent blood is being drained in a way due to which humanity gets stained. We appeal the concerned security and other agencies to safeguard the lives of common citizens,” Shah added.
Shah said that the valley is known for the age-old peace, harmony and brotherhood, “but from last two weeks, some miscreants are trying to disturb the communal harmony in the region.”
He said that JKECC has called for observing valley-wide mourning tomorrow in all offices and institutions by way of wearing black ribbons on their arms against these killings.
He also informed that educational institutions will observe black day tomorrow in solidarity with the bereaved families.