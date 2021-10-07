JKECC condemns teachers' killing; educational institutions to observe black day tomorrow

Shah Fayaz, in a statement, said that it is very unfortunate and a stain to humanity that “our brothers and sisters are being killed, which is totally inhumane.”

Shah, on behalf of JKECC, termed the killings as barbaric and offered his condolences to bereaved families in this time of grief. “It is unfortunate that our innocent blood is being drained in a way due to which humanity gets stained. We appeal the concerned security and other agencies to safeguard the lives of common citizens,” Shah added.

Shah said that the valley is known for the age-old peace, harmony and brotherhood, “but from last two weeks, some miscreants are trying to disturb the communal harmony in the region.”