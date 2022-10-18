JKEDI organises entrepreneurship development programme

Srinagar, Oct 18: The 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under Mission Youth’s Tejaswini (The Radiant) livelihood scheme commenced today at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The programme started simultaneously in the Kulgam, Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir Division. The candidates will undergo a 10-day training program with a focus on self-development, basic business skills, business and marketing plan formulation, account management, and sector-specific technical inputs and will be apprised of all the formalities involved in setting up an enterprise. The aim of the program is to help the candidates to be self-reliant and facilitate their capacity building.
“We want young women to start their own businesses. They can become very successful entrepreneurs because of their resilience and patience. Under the leadership of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, the government is committed to creating an enabling environment
for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat(IAS), Director JKEDI.
The scheme is a special endeavor of Mission Youth, the Government of Jammu, and Kashmir. It is aimed at providing financial assistance to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures suited to their skills, training, aptitude, and local conditions. It will empower and encourage women to set up income-generating units through manufacturing, services or trading activities.
Upon successful completion of the training programme, these registered female candidates will receive assistance in establishing or expanding an existing business. The project report will also have provisions for the acquisition of fixed assets (Plant & Machinery, equipment, furniture & fixtures) to meet working capital needs for the purchases of various products, equipment and tools.
The trained female candidates shall also be facilitated to avail of financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh. Through this initiative, women will be able to improve their socioeconomic status and become more involved in nation-building.