JKEEGA asks LG to regularise engineers, settle other service demands

“While we are concerned about the regularization of Power Engineers which has been pending for the last so many decades, we also write to you today about the unfilled posts in the Department at various levels which have created a vacuum and are affecting the functioning of each and every engineer of the Power Development Department. We would like to bring to your attention the two important issues which have been lingering for so long and despite knocking at the doors of each and every functionary in the Government has not yielded any result,” reads part of the letter.

They said that the regularization of Power engineers has been pending for many decades.