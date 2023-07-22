JKEEGA asks LG to regularise engineers, settle other service demands

Srinagar, July 22: The J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has written to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about fulfilling their pending demands.
The Association of All Engineers of the Power Development Department have appealed to the governor to address their demands for the regularization of various employees, filling of vacant posts, and addressing promotion issues.
In a letter addressed to the governor, the aggrieved engineers said that they are deeply disturbed by the continued neglect by the Government towards their future prospects.
“While we are concerned about the regularization of Power Engineers which has been pending for the last so many decades, we also write to you today about the unfilled posts in the Department at various levels which have created a vacuum and are affecting the functioning of each and every engineer of the Power Development Department. We would like to bring to your attention the two important issues which have been lingering for so long and despite knocking at the doors of each and every functionary in the Government has not yielded any result,” reads part of the letter.
They said that the regularization of Power engineers has been pending for many decades.
“As a ray of hope, the then State Administrative Council of J&K on 22nd Oct 2019 approved the Regularization proposal of Power Engineers. SAC further directed that the proposal for Regular Promotion in the Engineering cadre of the Power Development Department be processed for consideration by the Competent Authority in the Government through the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee, without reference to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, as a one-time exception. SAC further directed that the process be completed by 30.11.2019” it reads.
They said despite the lapse of three and a half years, the decision is yet to see the light of day. They said the Superintending Engineers of the Power Development Department are either substantive Assistant Engineers or Junior Engineers.
While expressing their concerns about the promotion issue in the department, they said that the promotions of Power Engineers on Incharge basis and filling of vacancies at all levels which otherwise was a routine matter was subjected to administrative obstacles.
“The situation has turned from bad to worse post-2019 and the fact is that a single engineer is holding the charges of three to four divisions thereby making it impossible for Power Engineers to work up to the desired levels,” the letter further added.