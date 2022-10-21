JKEEGA calls for mass protest over delay in promotions

“The Members expressed strong resentment over the deferment of the proposal of promotion of Chief Engineers by the Establishment. The said proposal has twice been recommended by the department for consent of the establishment committee, which has turned down the proposal causing an impending permanent damage to the superannuating senior most Engineers who are due for promotion since last one year now and eligible since a long time now. In earlier few months, a number of Senior Executive Engineers retired without due promotion as Superintending Engineer despite eligibility and vacancy. All promotions files are languishing in General Administration Department,” reads the statement.