Kashmir

JKEEGA concerned over reduction of deputation posts by PDD

Representational Image
Representational Image File/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: JKEEGA has expressed concern over the reduction in deputation posts by the PDD.

It said that Secretary PWD led committee was constituted by GAD vide order no 752-JKGAD of 2020 to look into the issues of deputation.

A statement which was issued by JKEEGA said that the committee was constituted dated 10-08-2020 to look after the “Reorganization / Restructuring / Merger of the Deputation Posts and working out the modalities of merger and utilization of deputation staff originally borne on the establishment of subsumed Engineering Wings of these Departments.”

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com