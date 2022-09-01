JKEEGA concerned over reduction of deputation posts by PDD

Srinagar: JKEEGA has expressed concern over the reduction in deputation posts by the PDD.
It said that Secretary PWD led committee was constituted by GAD vide order no 752-JKGAD of 2020 to look into the issues of deputation.
A statement which was issued by JKEEGA said that the committee was constituted dated 10-08-2020 to look after the “Reorganization / Restructuring / Merger of the Deputation Posts and working out the modalities of merger and utilization of deputation staff originally borne on the establishment of subsumed Engineering Wings of these Departments.”