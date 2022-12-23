JKEEGA condoles demise of Er Hidayatullah’s mother

Srinagar, Dec 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary JKEEGA who was keeping unwell from some time and passed away on Friday at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.
JKEEGA delegation led by Senior Vice President, Er. Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Vice President Er. Fayaz Ahmad Wani and others visited the residence of Peerzada Hidayatullah at Tral and expressed heartfelt condolences for the irreparable loss of his mother. The delegation prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the family in this hour of grief.