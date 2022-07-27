JKEEGA constitutes executive council

Consequent upon successfully being elected as General secretary, Er Peerzada Hidayatullah constituted an executive council with Er Ajaz Ahamd Mir (AEE) as Senior Vice president, Er. Fayaz Wani (AEE) as Vice president, Er. Muddassir Nabi (JE) as Provincial Secretary, Er. Owais Aziz Masoodi (AE) as Organising Secretary, Er Farhan Shah (AE) as Secretary Public Relations / Media / Membership, Er. Mohammad Iqbal Ganae (AE) as Secretary Grievance Redressal Er. Tufail Ahamd Khan (AE) as Treasurer and Er Amir Masoodi (JE) as Cashier.