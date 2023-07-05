JKEEGA delegation calls on Chief Secretary

JKEEGA urged CS to honour the SAC decisión of 2019 to regularise the services of all engineers working on Incharge Capacity in 2 months. It said that despite the lapse of 4 years, none of the inservice engineers has been regularised till date

JKEEGA urged for filling all vacancies at all levels starting from MDs to JEs. "CS was informed that 2 no MDs, 4 no CEs, 4 no EDs, 14 SEs, 60 Xens , 132 AEES, 165 AEs, 333 JEs AEE are vacant which is badly telling upon the performance of various power corporations. Despite the increase of assets by 1000s of percent,the staff has been reduced to half instead of creating more staff."