JKEEGA delegation calls on GAD Secretary

Srinagar: JKEEGA delegation under the leadership of Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary JKEEGA called upon Administrative Secretary GAD, Dr Piyush Singla (IAS), and congratulated him on taking over as Administrative Secretary GAD.

Briefing about various issues related to rationalisation of engineering staff in PWD, regularisation of engineers, promotion at all levels and pay anomaly of JEs, JKEEGA pressed upon speedy disposal of all issues pending in GAD.