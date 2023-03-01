JKEEGA demands promotions of JEs

Srinagar, Mar 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) held an emergency meeting at its Bemina office under the chairmanship of Er Pirzada Hidayatullah demanding long pending promotion of JEs.
“On the occasion, the participants expressed serious concern over the delay in promotion of JEs as AEs, the file of which has been moved some nine months before. These JEs have been made to suffer for none of their faults and the JEs of other engineering departments who have been appointed in 2009 are AEEs now,” JKEEGA said in a statement.
“JKEEGA welcomes the speech of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC yesterday wherein he appreciated the efforts of Power employees and engineers. JKEEGA sincerely believes that in a first, this JE to AE order which awaits approval will be done so that this motivates the Power Engineers to do more in realising the dream of Honble LG’s Mission of round the clock power supply,” the statement added.