JKEEGA dismayed over attempts to privatise Power Department

Srinagar: JKEEGA took a strong note of decision of the Managing Directors JPDCL and KPDCL for inviting CPSEs as PIAs for implementing revamped distribution sector schemes.
General Secretary JKEEGA expressed concern over attempts to privatise the power sector. The JKEEGA informed that Power Development Department has been “instrumental in execution of Transmission/Distribution projects since 60 years and is oldest in the field in terms of the experience/capacity and to portray that JPDCL/KPDCL with its sanctioned strength of twenty thousand employees is incapable to getting the project of this magnitude implemented and CPSEs or their subsidiaries with meager Human resource and that too companies like RECPDCL,PGCIL which are primarily power financing companies having least experience are being projected as front runners for RDSS implementation amounting to nearly 1000 crores” was a wrong policy.
“The attempt of introducing indirect privatization and taking steps contrary to the agreement dated 17.12.2021 with the Power Engineers and Employees coordination committee by choosing to ignore the agreement consultation process with the stakeholders is a breach of the mutual trust and against ethos of the good management,” it said.
JKEEGA General Secretary Er pirzada Hidayatullah taking strong note of developments informed that PDD “is a twenty-thousand-strong workforce and shall be constrained to choose an agitation path once again if this proposal is not shelved in the nascent stage only.” “The matter should be first discussed with the employees- stakeholders so that any constructive reform is initiated and attempts of indirect privatization are not going to serve the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir nor the employees of Power Development Department.”
General Secretary JKEEGA also appealed to shelve the unilateral decision of the Managing Directors “in the nascent stage itself and hold talks with the elected representatives of the stakeholders before initiating such steps.”