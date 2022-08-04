JKEEGA dismayed over attempts to privatise Power Department

Srinagar: JKEEGA took a strong note of decision of the Managing Directors JPDCL and KPDCL for inviting CPSEs as PIAs for implementing revamped distribution sector schemes.

General Secretary JKEEGA expressed concern over attempts to privatise the power sector. The JKEEGA informed that Power Development Department has been “instrumental in execution of Transmission/Distribution projects since 60 years and is oldest in the field in terms of the experience/capacity and to portray that JPDCL/KPDCL with its sanctioned strength of twenty thousand employees is incapable to getting the project of this magnitude implemented and CPSEs or their subsidiaries with meager Human resource and that too companies like RECPDCL,PGCIL which are primarily power financing companies having least experience are being projected as front runners for RDSS implementation amounting to nearly 1000 crores” was a wrong policy.