JKEEGA elects new general secretary

The elections of JKEEGA were held at Bemina. Returning Officer Er Mohd Iqbal Wani announced the result. Total of 507 votes were polled out of which Pirzada Hidaytullah got 343 votes versus the opposing candidate who managed 158 votes. Engineers of all ranks from JE to CE participated in the elections with full enthusiasm and have pinned high hopes on the elected general secretary. Pirzda Hidaytullah has served as President twice , general secretary once, Joint Secy AIPEF. The engineering fraternity have pinned high hopes that their long pending issues will be resolved owing to the vast experience of the new general secretary.