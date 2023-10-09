Kashmir
JKEEGA expresses gratitude to Govt for addressing HR, other service issues
Srinagar, Oct 9: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) led by its General Secretary, Er Peerzada Hidayatullah called on Principal Secretary to LG, A K Bhandari and expressed gratitude for playing a proactive role in expediting and resolving the core HR issues pertaining to fraternity like regularisation, promotions and recruitment.
The Principal Secretary assured the delegation that his office will continue to play a positive role till all the genuine issues are resolved.
Those who were a part of the delegation include Er Javaid Ahmad Dar, Er Abdul Majeed Salroo, Er Mohd Isaq Bhat, Er Farhan Manzoor Shah and Er Athar Abbas.