JKEEGA expresses gratitude to LG administration for clearing promotion files

Ganderbal, Sep 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) expressed gratitude to LG administration with special thanks to Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary Power Rajesh Prasad for clearing promotion files of 21 AEEs as Executive Engineers and 12 Xens as SEs in JKPDD thus infusing new life to ailing department. Expressing happiness on the occasion, General Secretary JKEEGA Er. Pirzada Hidaytulla said that after lot of efforts from fraternity including Principal Secretary JKPDD and timely intervention of Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to LG vacancies at the level of XeN and SE have been filled thus settling long pending demand of fraternity.
JKEEGA also urged LG administration to issue orders for regularisation of services of in-service engineers. The Association is hopeful that the instructions from CS to complete the regularization process in 1 month time will be implemented in letter and spirit.
JKEEGA is hopeful that the vacancies at other levels like ED,CEs ,AEES and AEs will be filled on fast track basis. Er Hidayatullah appealed CS to give instructions on fast track recruitment of JEs so that the dream of LG administration of providing round the clock power supply is implemented in letter and spirit.