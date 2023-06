Srinagar, June 29: General secretary Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association(JKEEGA) , Er Pirzada Hidayatullah has extended warm greetings to people and in particular the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Adha and prayed that the auspicious day brings peace and prosperity across the Valley. In a message, Pirzada has appealed Power Employees and Engineers to provide reliable power supply to the consumers.