JKEEGA hails LG administration for promoting PDD JEs

Srinagar, Jan 25: J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has hailed the LG administration for effecting promotion of junior engineers which forms the largest cadre of the Power Development Department. While thanking the LG administration, General Secretary JKEEGA, Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, expressed his gratitude and hailed positive attitude of H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary PDD and HRM wing of PDD headed by Jagdish Singh that has led to promotion of the largest cadre of PDD thus culminating stagnation of decades that had marred the department at this level.

Further, Er Hidayatullah said that the promotion of junior engineers will motivate them to work with great dedication and zeal thus improving public deliverance further. While expressing gratitude, JKEEGA requested LG administration led by Manoj Sinha, CS Atal Dulloo , PS to LG Mandeep Bhandari to settle pending issues viz-a-viz regularisation of engineers as per SAC decision as same will go a long way in strengthening various corporations of PDD and career progression of engineers.