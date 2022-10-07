JKEEGA members raise issues of engineers with Pr Secy Power

Srinagar, Oct 7: The JKEEGA delegation led by its general secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatullah called on Principal Secretary Power K Rajesh Kumar at Srinagar Civil Secretariat and discussed a wide range of issues.
On-the-spot instructions were given to the concerned about the early implementation of all outstanding issues including regularisation, filling up of all vacancies at all levels from AE to MDs and transfers from one corporation as envisaged in the transfer scheme
The posting of recently promoted AEEs was taken up and necessary instructions were passed in this regard. Regarding the stagnation in transfers, it was given to understand that an online transfer scheme is in the pipeline and it shall take care of the same and all inputs must be provided and discussed in length. The implementation of the delegation of powers was discussed threadbare.It was proposed that MDs should not be given powers of transfer beyond AEES and the Principal Secretary promised to look into the matter
Repatriation of employees from Ladakh was taken up strongly “as we are facing the shortage of staff already.”
The Principal Secy Power gave a positive hearing and promised to resolve all outstanding issues in a time-bound manner. Other members of the delegation include Er Fayaz Ahmad wani, Er Mohd Iqbal Ganai, Er Tufail Khan, Er Wasim Wani, Er Owais Masoodi, Er Manzoor Ahmad Ahanger, Er Aijaz Jan and Er Muddassir Nabi