JKEEGA members raise issues of engineers with Pr Secy Power

On-the-spot instructions were given to the concerned about the early implementation of all outstanding issues including regularisation, filling up of all vacancies at all levels from AE to MDs and transfers from one corporation as envisaged in the transfer scheme

The posting of recently promoted AEEs was taken up and necessary instructions were passed in this regard. Regarding the stagnation in transfers, it was given to understand that an online transfer scheme is in the pipeline and it shall take care of the same and all inputs must be provided and discussed in length. The implementation of the delegation of powers was discussed threadbare.It was proposed that MDs should not be given powers of transfer beyond AEES and the Principal Secretary promised to look into the matter