JKEEGA office bearers call on CS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) under the leadership of its General Secretary Er. Peerzada Hidayatullah met Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta.

Various issues faced by fraternity viz-a-viz promotion by way of filling vacant posts at all levels, implementation of Assured Career Progression, regularization of engineers, implementation of grade pay of 4260 for Junior Engineers were discussed threadbare.

Chief Secretary while congratulating newly elected General Secretary JKEEGA assured that genuine issues of graduate electrical engineers shall be addressed in a time-bound manner.