JKEEGA resents delay in promotions across cadres

Jammu, Jan 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) Saturday resented delay in promotions and adjustment of Chief Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers.
A statement of JKEEGA issued here said that the JKEEGA members lamented that despite collective efforts to sensitise the government on a host of issues about the employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) in the recently-concluded talks and agreement thereof on the major issues, no headway was witnessed and a lackluster approach was adopted by the administration.
“The fraternity has failed to understand why the placements or promotions on vacant positions at all levels have been pending in the office of Chief Secretary and General Administration Department. Nearly 100 positions of AE, 50 positions of AEE, 20 positions of Executive Engineers (XENs), and nearly 15 positions of SE are vacant,” JKEEGA said.