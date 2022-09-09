JKEEGA seeks intervention of LG Administration

Srinagar, Sep 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has sought the Intervention of Honble LG in the approach adopted by committee which was constituted by GAD to look after the Reorganization ,Restructuring and Merger of the Deputation Posts.
The committee was also constituted to work out the modalities of merger and utilization of deputation staff
A statement from JKEEGA said “The PDD has 100 deputation Posts as Per SO 134 issued by Adminstrative Deptt of PDD, while reportedly the posts have been reduced to a bare minimum. The irony is that the two members as per constituted committee i.e one from Adminstrative Deptt and one as Chief Engineer Distribution have never been consulted,” the statement reads.
“When the Delegation of JKEEGA led by its General Secretary Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah approached the concerned higher officials, there was no response towards the genuine demand raised by the fraternity,” it added.
JKEEGA has asked for the intervention of LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary power to look into the issue so that their issues are addressed on a merit basis and the report is reviewed and relooked.