JKEEGA seeks LG’s attention to fill up vacancies

Srinagar, Feb 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has expressed serious concern over the delay in promotions at various levels.
The JKEEGA held an emergency executive council meeting under the chairmanship of its general secretary at Bemina.
The Executive Council expressed its strong displeasure over the nonfilling of posts of MD JKPTCL, Secretary Technical (PDD), Executive Director’s, Chief Engineer’s and dozens of posts at Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers , AEEs and AEs .
“Astonishingly at present 40 percent posts at the level of Executive Engineer are vacant which seriously dents the career progression of engineers and affects the overall efficiency of the department. On the other end in sister engineering departments, a promotion order is issued almost every fortnight,” it said.
Further, it was reiterated that in Transmission Corporation (JKPTCL) the post of Managing Director has been kept vacant, which otherwise is to be headed by an Engineer for “more than 6 months for no reason.”
“It is the same corporation which has progressed manifolds in terms of transmission capacity in the last few years under able engineers heading it. Keeping scores of positions vacant for no reason is telling upon the efficiency of various Power Corporations and is badly affecting their administrative efficiency as well as public deliverance,” the JKEEGA added.
It sought the attention of LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, A K Mehta and Principal Secretary Power, Rajesh Prasad to personally look into the issue so that vacancies at all levels are filled in a time bound manner.