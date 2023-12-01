JKEEGA thanks Govt for filling vacancies at AEE level

Srinagar, Dec 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association has hailed the Governor Administration especially the former Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta, Principal Secretary Power, H Rajesh Prasad, for issuing AE to AEE promotions, thus filling each and every vacancy at AEE level which will go a long way in better delivery of services.

The JKEEGA has appreciated the role of HRM, PDD headed by Additional Secretary Jagdish Singh for streamlining the HR section.The highlight of this order was that all the deputations, PDC posts issue has been settled once for all JKEEGA has further appealed to the Governor Administration to clear the regularisation proposal of 250 engineers which is pending for the want of approval from Establishment-cum-Selection committee to be headed by Chief Secretary. JKEEGA has expressed the hope that new Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo will take all measures to end adhocism in PDD.