JKEEGA thanks Principal Secy Power for clearing promotions

The JKEEGA urged Principal Secretary Power to direct HRM PDD to submit the files at all levels with up-to-date vacancies so that the morale of the engineers does not go down at a time when the state is witnessing a massive rise in infrastructural development in the power sector.

The association appealed to the Principal Secretary Power to expedite the promotion at Executive Engineers, SE, and CE levels as some officers who had been awaiting promotions for a long time were retiring in these two months.

The JKEEGA requested the Principal Secretary Power to address the matter of processing promotion files at an appropriate level so that such routine files were not routed through the GAD and LG’s office.