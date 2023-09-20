JKEEGA to hold 48-hour protest from Sep 25 over unmet service demands

Srinagar, Sep 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) said that they will hold a protest for 48 hours on 25 and 26 September to press for the resolution of the pending issue.
In press conferences held simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar, JKEEGA President Er. Sachin Tickoo and General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatulla said that “the department is facing toughest time as inaction of successive administrations on the core issues like regular promotions, filling of vacancies, recruitment of Junior Engineers and even disbursing salaries on time has led to chaos in the power corporations,”.
Er. Pirzada said non seriousness of the Govt towards power department employees can be gauged from the fact that at the level of Executive Engineer, 62 posts (50% of sanctioned strength) are lying vacant at present and promotion file of AEE to XeN level is being tossed from one table to another from last one year. “ In addition to this scores of posts from Chief Engineer to Junior Engineer level are vacant which is hampering the functioning of the department badly.”
“To add to worries of engineers and employees who are working with reduced workforce, every month salaries are disbursed in the 3rd week of month thus leading to delays in settling debts, paying for school fees of children and above all meeting daily needs,” the statement added.
Er Sachin Tickoo while highlighting the massive transformation in the power sector of J&K said that if concrete steps are not initiated for immediate redressal of basic issues it would become impossible to achieve standards and targets set by the Government for development of power sector of modern Jammu and Kashmir and badly hamper public services.
JKEEGA urged LG Manoj Sinha to intervene so that issues that are marring JKPDD are addressed in a time bound manner and engineers would not have to resort to protests for basic issues.