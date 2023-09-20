JKEEGA to hold 48-hour protest from Sep 25 over unmet service demands

In press conferences held simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar, JKEEGA President Er. Sachin Tickoo and General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatulla said that “the department is facing toughest time as inaction of successive administrations on the core issues like regular promotions, filling of vacancies, recruitment of Junior Engineers and even disbursing salaries on time has led to chaos in the power corporations,”.

Er. Pirzada said non seriousness of the Govt towards power department employees can be gauged from the fact that at the level of Executive Engineer, 62 posts (50% of sanctioned strength) are lying vacant at present and promotion file of AEE to XeN level is being tossed from one table to another from last one year. “ In addition to this scores of posts from Chief Engineer to Junior Engineer level are vacant which is hampering the functioning of the department badly.”