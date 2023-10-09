JKEEU holds condolence meet

Srinagar, Oct 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) organised a condolence meet on Monday in Srinagar.
The condolence meet was organised to pay tributes to Zahoor Ahmad Bhat who passed away on Sunday.
All the officials expressed their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. All the colleagues of the deceased remembered the humble and helpful nature of the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
During the condolence meet, they shared the contribution of the deceased to the department and the society as a whole.
It was also informed that the Ijtimaye Fateh Khawani of the deceased will be held on Friday at 2:30 pm at Malkha graveyard near Makhdoom Sahab Gandola. It was stressed on all the Union members and other officials to ensure their presence.