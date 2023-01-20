JKEEU holds core meeting to address multiple departmental issues

Srinagar, Jan 20: The core committee meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union was held at union head office Basant Bagh. The meeting was presided over by central president in which all concerned central leaders attended the meeting.
The members urged the KPDCL authorities that the electric employees should not be given mere verbal assurances of addressing their burning issues.
A statement issued by union said that a unanimous decision was taken in the core committee that if the issues are not addressed, the aggrieved will go for protest program from 2 February.
The union requested the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Power and other senior officials to show personal interest and play their positive role in resolving the legitimate demands of the electricity employees.