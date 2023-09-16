JKEEU protest in Srinagar against long pending demands

Srinagar, Sep 16: J&K Electric Employees Union (JKEEU) staged a protest here on Saturday to press for their long pending demands.
The employees assembled at Chief Engineer KPDCL’s office to show their resentment against the long pending demands.
In a statement, the union said that “Since power administration has failed to resolve the genuine demands related with PDD/PDC employees. All the employees of PDD/PDC are forced to protest against the issue,”
The employees said that they are very serious about their problems and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice. They said that higher authorities have shown non- seriousness towards these burning issues and do not come up with concrete solution and they are forced to take desperate measures like strike.