JKEEU supports strike call over issues of engineers

Srinagar, Oct 24: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) which represents non-gazetted employees like Meter Readers , Linemen, Inspectors ,foremen and others have supported the strike call given by JKEEGA for the cold shoulder shown by the government in resolving the Issues being faced by employees and engineers. “Be it regularization of engineers, promotions at all levels, grade pay of Junior Engineers, reframing of welfare policy which was scrapped, DPCs and other allied issues the JKEEU headed by its President Nasir Ahamd Bhat has decided to be part of this protest programme for welfare of employees and have shown complete faith under the leadership of Er Pirzada Hidayatullah.”