JKERA develops web-based tools for forecasting hazards

The Project Management Unit of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project led by Er Iftikhar Hakim, Director Planning and Coordination, JTFRP handed over the web based tools of DSS, DRDB and IOFS to Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary DMRRR.

The reports on MHRA (Multihazard Risk Assessment in J&K & Ladakh) and DSS conducted by the Project Management Unit of JTFRP under the World Bank funded project were also shared on the occasion.

Detailed demonstration of the web-based tools of DSS, IOFS, DRDB developed under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project was also made before the Secretary, DMRRR and other officers of the Dept.