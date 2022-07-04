JKERA develops web-based tools for forecasting hazards

Srinagar: The state- of-the-art web-based tools which include the DSS (Decision Support System) DRDB (Disaster Risk Database) and IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System) developed by J&K ERA under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project for the Strengthening of Disaster Management and Mitigation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have been handed to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR).
The Project Management Unit of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project led by Er Iftikhar Hakim, Director Planning and Coordination, JTFRP handed over the web based tools of DSS, DRDB and IOFS to Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary DMRRR.
The reports on MHRA (Multihazard Risk Assessment in J&K & Ladakh) and DSS conducted by the Project Management Unit of JTFRP under the World Bank funded project were also shared on the occasion.
Detailed demonstration of the web-based tools of DSS, IOFS, DRDB developed under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project was also made before the Secretary, DMRRR and other officers of the Dept.
Secretary DMRRR appreciated the efforts made by JKERA for having undertaken the development of latest scientific web-based applications under the World Bank funded project He also asked the officers of the DMRRR to immediately migrate to these applications so that the DMRRR, UTDMA (UT level Disaster Management Authority) and DDMAs (District Disaster Management Authorities) are able to fully benefit from these applications.
DSS is software for developing the better two – way communication between the different stakeholders that help them to effectively use the resources for the emergency response and Disaster Management, it equips the concerned line agencies –UTDMA, DDMA’s and the stakeholders departments with a potent and effective tool of a reliable communication bridge and strengthens their capacity to act promptly during emergencies.
The development of Decision Support System along with the development of DRDB (Disaster Risk Database) and IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System) for hydro-meteorological hazards such as floods, flash floods, avalanches and drought developed under the World Bank funded JTFRP is a robust integrated scientific system which will form the backbone of the Emergency Operation Centre--The command and control system for the Disaster Management in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir-- DEOCs’(District Emergency Operations Centres).