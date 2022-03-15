JKERA organises stakeholders workshop

Srinagar, Mar 15 : A one day stakeholders workshop on “Multi-hazard Risk Assessment in J&K” and various web based tools developed under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) for strengthening of disaster management capacity was organised by Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project at SKICC Srinagar.
According to a press note, the workshop was organised with an objective to sensitise all the stakeholders about the findings of the study on “Multi-hazard Risk Assessment in Jammu and Kashmir” conducted under the World Bank funded JTFRP and the various virtual tools of DSS (Decision Support System) IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System) DRDB (Disaster Risk Database) developed under the JTFR project for the scientific and accurate forecasting of natural disasters like floods, flash floods, avalanches and landslides in the natural disaster prone Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh .
Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah , Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP in his inaugural address highlighted the need for organising the workshop. Giving the backdrop of scenario of natural disasters in J&K, Dr Abid said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh owing to their geographic location are prone to various natural disasters like floods, landslides, earthquakes etc which have been occurring at frequent intervals and causing immense damage to life and property. He added that a comprehensive study on the “ Multihazard Risk Assessment In J&K” has been conducted under the World Bank funded JTFRP has been followed by the development of various web-based tools for scientific forecasting of natural disasters. Those include IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System) , DRDB (Disaster Risk Database) and DSS (Decision Support System) which will be installed at the UT level Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Ompura , Budgam which is being constructed by JKERA at a cost of Rs 38.88 Crores under the World Bank funded JTFRP.
Pandurang K Pole Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir in his keynote address said that JKERA under the World Bank funded JTFR project has done a commendable job in the reconstruction of critical infrastructure that had been damaged during the 2014 floods in J&K. He further said that under the study on “Multihazard Risk Assessment” JTFRP has taken a comprehensive vulnerability study of all the natural disasters in J&K that would be vital to strengthening of Disaster preparedness and mitigation in J&K.