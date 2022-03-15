JKERA organises stakeholders workshop

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah , Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP in his inaugural address highlighted the need for organising the workshop. Giving the backdrop of scenario of natural disasters in J&K, Dr Abid said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh owing to their geographic location are prone to various natural disasters like floods, landslides, earthquakes etc which have been occurring at frequent intervals and causing immense damage to life and property. He added that a comprehensive study on the “ Multihazard Risk Assessment In J&K” has been conducted under the World Bank funded JTFRP has been followed by the development of various web-based tools for scientific forecasting of natural disasters. Those include IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System) , DRDB (Disaster Risk Database) and DSS (Decision Support System) which will be installed at the UT level Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Ompura , Budgam which is being constructed by JKERA at a cost of Rs 38.88 Crores under the World Bank funded JTFRP.