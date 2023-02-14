JKHEU condoles demise

“Fayaz Shabnam was a former president of JKHEU succeeded by Suhaib Munshi. His contributions towards the Union are exemplary and unforgettable whether it was a long pending issue of regularisation of Handicrafts employees, enhancement of pay grade or other challenges within or outside the department. Due to such adorable contributions towards the Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Fayaz Shabnam fought and as a veteran EJAC leader for rights of employees be it 4th pay commission to 7th pay commission and other issues of the employees of J&K,” JKHEU said in a statement.