JKHEU condoles demise

Srinagar, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Employees Union(JKHEU) today offered its deep condolences on the sad demise of Haji Abdul Ahad Wani who is the father of Javaid Ahmad Wani.
In this regard, the top brass of the union leaders under the chairmanship of its president Suhaib Munshi visited the residence of the bereaved who were accompanied by Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Ghulam Rasool Ahangar and others.
In the condolence meeting Suhaib Munshi emphasised that every soul has to taste death and it is always an irreparable loss. He also put forth that JKHEU stands with Javaid Wani in this difficult time and prayed to Allah to grant the highest place in Jannat to the departed soul.
Meanwhile all District Presidents of the union have also expressed condolences and sympathy to Javaid Ahmad Wani.