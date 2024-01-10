JKHEU President, his supporters join EJAC

Srinagar, Jan 10: JKHEU President, Suhaib Munshi, accompanied by the General Secretary of the organisation and a multitude of employees and supporters officially joined the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC). The joining ceremony took place in the presence of EJAC President Wajahat Durrani, General Secretary of the organisation Sajad Ahmad Parray, senior EJAC leader Farooq Khan, and other prominent figures.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new affiliation, Suhaib Munshi highlighted the democratic nature of EJAC’s leadership. He stated, “It’s an honor to be a part of this democratically elected leadership. Today, I am proud to join the Employees Joint Action Committee, and I believe in the collective strength of this organisation to address the concerns of the employees.”

Munshi emphasised the importance of addressing pending cases within various departments, particularly underlining the significance of resolving issues related to daily wagers. He acknowledged the current Chief Secretary as being employees-friendly, noting that the C S has shown a commitment to addressing all genuine concerns of the employees.

In his address, Munshi stated, “I hope that under the leadership of EJAC and with the support of our fellow employees, we can work towards resolving the pending cases and particularly focus on the daily wagers’ concerns. The current Chief Secretary has shown a positive and proactive approach, and I believe we can collectively achieve positive outcomes for the betterment of the employees.”