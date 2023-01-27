JKIDA takes up fraternity issues with Advisor Bhatnagar

“The meeting was held at the civil secretariat, Srinagar on Tuesday last and the delegation of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Indian Dental Association delegation brought all the long pending issues of dental fraternity to the notice of the Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar,” spokesman of the association said.

He further said that creation and advertisement of posts of dental surgeons, career progression of in-service dental surgeons and relaxation in the registration of dental establishments were discussed as Advisor gave a patient hearing and assured that all the issues will be examined and resolved at the earliest.