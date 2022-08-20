JKJA organises refresher training programme

The training programme was held both in physical as well as virtual mode. In his inaugural address, Justice Pankaj Mithal described Arbitration as an extremely powerful medium of dispute resolution which should be simple, clear, and more responsive to the requirements of the situation.

Chief Justice, while emphasising on the importance of the inclusion of an arbitration clause in all agreements and deeds executed between the parties, stressed upon the necessity of developing the arbitration law in India capable of catering to the specific requirements of dispute resolution in the Indian context instead of adopting a foreign model. He stated that it is necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of the present law and its usefulness, particularly in small business ventures to realize the objective of dispute resolution through the mode of arbitration.