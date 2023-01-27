JKMEGA congratulates R&B Deptt for receiving Meritorious Public Service award on Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 27: JKMEGA congratulated the entire team of R&B department for receiving the award for Meritorious Public Service on Republic Day. The team extended special wishes to Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary PWD, Govt of J&K. A statement issued here said, "Under the administration of Shailender Kumar, the department has realized its potential to the fullest in various fields".
The statement further added, "be it online billing mode via JKPWDOMAS, regularization at various levels in engineering cadre, restructuring of the system by bringing more transparency and accountability, re-organization, it is a demonstration of the leadership and dedication towards the service of society, public deliverance and for engineering cadre that we are witnessing today under the leadership of Shailender Kumar.”
The statement issued by JKMEGA further thanked Kumar and his entire team of HRM for "initiating the process of eradicating the menace of adhocism in the department."