JKMEGA holds elections

Srinagar, Sep 3: The elections for office of the President, J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) were held in three polling booths at Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag.
According to a press note, Er Firdous Ahad Bhat and Er Mohammad Asif Ali were the Presidential candidates for the elections wherein Er Firdous Ahad Bhat registered a win with a huge margin of votes and was elected as the President of JKMEGA for the second term.
Er Firdous Ahad Bhat while talking to media thanked all the members who voted for the Association whether in his favour or against him and said,” I am committed to put in my full energy to fulfill the promises made to the members. I believe that the direction is far more important than speed and the Association is going in the right direction and there is no need to change anything but at the same time.”